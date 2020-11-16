Qatari commander praises professionalism of Pakistan Air Force
10:50 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Qatari commander praises professionalism of Pakistan Air Force
ISLAMABAD – Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Staff Major General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet along with his delegation visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Monday.

Upon his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour. 

The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada.

Later, the General had a detailed meeting with Air Chief.

Both the Commanders discussed various matters pertaining to mutual interest.

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

The Air Chief highlighted brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.

