Afghan residents in Punjab to be brought under Tax Net, Law Enforcement Radar

LAHORE – Punjab government announced a major initiative to bring Afghan citizens residing ithe n region into the tax system. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting on law and order chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Officials revealed that Maryam Nawaz led provincial administration will also compile real-time data on illegal Afghan residents to better monitor their activities. The move is part of a broader strategy to regulate foreign nationals living in Punjab.

Punjab government also plans to launch combing operations targeting illegal residents and their businesses. Illegal foreign nationals will be deported immediately in accordance with federal government policies. This step comes amid growing concerns over law and order and the economic impact of unregistered foreign residents.

Pakistan also started third phase of deporting undocumented Afghan nationals, identifying over 100 individuals for repatriation. They are being held at provincial centres before being sent to the Torkham Border.

Thousands of Afghans have been repatriated under Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigner Repatriation Plan, targeting those without valid documents or overstaying. Punjab operates 46 holding centres, providing food and lodging, while authorities ensure the process respects human rights.

UN estimates that over 35Lac Afghans live in Pakistan, roughly half undocumented while government cites security concerns and public service pressures as reasons for the repatriation drive.