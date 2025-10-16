Pak Defence Minister skeptical of ceasefire as Afghan Taliban wage Proxy War for Delhi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed serious doubt over ceasefire with Afghanistan, accusing Afghan Taliban of acting as proxies for Modi government.

He warned that Taliban forces are under India’s influence, and acontinue to harbor TTP and Daesh militants and use Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.

Calling Afghan Taliban agents of India, he said “Kabul is currently waging war on Pakistan on behalf of India. He warned that Pakistan is fully prepared to defend itself against any aggression. “If they expand the scope of hostilities, God willing, we will respond with full force,” he added.

The defence minister termed the current ceasefire as weak and fragile, claiming it is unlikely to hold. He stressed that Pakistan will respond positively to constructive dialogue, but will never tolerate violations or attacks on its soil.

“If they shell our border areas or attack posts, we will retaliate. We do not want conflict, but our right to defend ourselves is absolute,” Asif warned.

Asif also criticised false propaganda from Kabul, pointing out videos claiming Taliban forces captured Pakistani tanks, which he dismissed, noting, “We don’t even have such tanks; perhaps they bought them from a scrap dealer.”

He however declined to give details about Pakistan Air Force response, but asserted that Pakistan has both the capability and the right to strike anywhere in Afghanistan if necessary.

When asked about potential defence pact with Saudi Arabia, he said friendly countries could intervene effectively, but stressed that this was still speculative.

Defence Minister urged Kabul to stop allowing TTP and other terrorists groups to use Afghan territory against Pakistan, a longstanding source of tension between the two nations. Afghanistan, however, has denied these allegations, claiming its soil is not being used against any neighbouring country.

As border skirmishes intensify, Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are at a historic low, and Khawaja Asif’s warning signals that Islamabad is prepared to respond decisively to any provocation.