Transporters threaten strike as petrol hits record high

KARACHI – Goods transporters in the country’s financial capital on Thursday (today) threatened the incumbent government to go on a strike if it did not withdraw the recent hike in the petrol prices.

Transporters’ Association President while speaking with media said that they would park their vehicles in protest if the authorities did not take its decision back. Adding that, the country’s transport sector is on the verge of destruction in wake of the government’s anti-transport policies.

He also expressed the fear that the recent hike in petroleum products prices would lead to more inflation in Pakistan. “We, the transporters, reject the increase in the prices of petroleum products, and demand the government to take back the notification immediately,” he said.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced an increase of Rs5.92 in petroleum products. In a rare move, the government has hiked the price of petrol beyond recommended by OGRA that had recommended Rs1 for petrol.

Pakistan hikes petroleum prices by up to Rs5.92 ... 09:41 PM | 15 Sep, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products have been increased by up to Rs5.92 for remaining days of September ...

Meanwhile, the prices of other petroleum products have also seen a considerable hike as the high-speed diesel (HSD) increased by Rs5.0, the light diesel by Rs5.92, and Kerosene oil by Rs5.46. In terms of ex-depot prices, petrol will now cost Rs123.3, high-speed diesel Rs120.04, light diesel Rs90.69, and Kerosene oil Rs92.26.

Previously, the hike has almost always been less than what the oil regulatory body had recommended. This is the first instance when the government has gone beyond OGRA's advice.