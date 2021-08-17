FM Qureshi, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation, cooperation
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discuss Afghanistan's developing situation after the Taliban takeover.
FM Qureshi received a call from Blinken to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of the engagement of the international community with the Afghan leaders. Expressing hope that Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of the peace and reconciliation process.
Spoke with @SecBlinken on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan:— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 16, 2021
➖ Stressed the importance of an inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.
➖ Highlighted Pakistan will remain closely engaged w/ U.S./ partners to support a peaceful & stable Afghanistan.
Qureshi also stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward. Both sides agreed on the need for close coordination and bilateral cooperation to ensure meaningful progress in the peace process.
During the telephonic conversation, Qureshi also apprised Blinken of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organisations, media personnel, and others.
On Pakistan-US bilateral relations, Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term, and sustainable relationship with the United States that was anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.
Blinken's talks with the Pakistani Foreign Minister were part of the several outreaches made by him to many of his counterparts across the world.
Pakistan’s top civil-military leadership issues ... 07:45 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Monday reiterated its call for an inclusive political settlement as the way forward ...
On Monday, Pakistani FM while speaking with a delegation of Afghan leaders in Islamabad said that all stakeholders must work together for a better future of Afghanistan and the region as well.
The situation arises after insurgents swept the Afghan capital on Sunday after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged country.
Taliban ‘take control’ of Afghan presidential ... 12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
KABUL — The Taliban claimed on Sunday to have taken control of Afghanistan's presidential palace. Two senior ...
- FM Qureshi, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation, ...10:17 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:31 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,221 cases, 95 deaths in last 24 hours09:25 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 August 202108:52 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- UNSC calls for united, inclusive govt in Afghanistan01:07 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new photos04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021