FM Qureshi, US secretary of state discuss Afghan situation, cooperation

10:17 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discuss Afghanistan's developing situation after the Taliban takeover.

FM Qureshi received a call from Blinken to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of the engagement of the international community with the Afghan leaders. Expressing hope that Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of the peace and reconciliation process.

Qureshi also stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward. Both sides agreed on the need for close coordination and bilateral cooperation to ensure meaningful progress in the peace process.

During the telephonic conversation, Qureshi also apprised Blinken of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organisations, media personnel, and others.

On Pakistan-US bilateral relations, Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term, and sustainable relationship with the United States that was anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation, and regional connectivity.

Blinken's talks with the Pakistani Foreign Minister were part of the several outreaches made by him to many of his counterparts across the world.

On Monday, Pakistani FM while speaking with a delegation of Afghan leaders in Islamabad said that all stakeholders must work together for a better future of Afghanistan and the region as well.

The situation arises after insurgents swept the Afghan capital on Sunday after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged country.

