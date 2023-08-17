After facing severe backlash, PCB includes Imran Khan in new video but removes Wasim Akram

LAHORE – Cricket fans and Pakistanis lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for brushing out cricket icon turned politician Imran Khan from a tribute video celebrating Green Shirts triumphs.
On Independence Day, PCB shared the clip to pay tribute to Pakistani cricketers sans Imran Khan who led Pakistan to historic 1992 World Cup glory. The removal of the former prime minister draws huge ire and the matter appeared in top Twitter trends.
Amid the heat, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a new montage which includes Imran Khan, and this time it removed former skipper Wasim Akram who vented anger at the cricket board on the PTI chief’s omission.
In its clarification, the cricket board said it launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video.
The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023
The new clip is another surprise for fans as it excluded Wasim Akram, who was the man of the match in the 1992 World Cup final.
Fans were quick to notice that Wasim Akram was axed due to his criticism of the cricket board for removing Imran Khan from a previous tribute clip.
Imran Khan, who is known for being the greatest cricketer of all time, is facing a blackout on local broadcasters as the media regulatory authority banned his speeches and pictures from being given any airtime post May 9 vandalism.
Despite the political differences, Imran Khan contributed a lot for Pakistani cricket. He represented Green Shirts in international cricket for 2 decades, hanging his boots after leading his side to the World Cup title in 1992.
He holds several accolades in international cricket and is credited with the introduction of neutral umpires.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.