PM Imran arrives at UN Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum
Web Desk
08:48 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
PM Imran arrives at UN Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum
Share

GENEVA – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday arrived at United Nations Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum (GRF).

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi received the Prime Minister.

The Global Refugee Forum – the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century – was being jointly hosted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Government of Switzerland.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address on the occasion will articulate Pakistan’s perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees.

Co-convening of the GRF is recognition of Pakistan’s generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past forty years.

Earlier upon arrival in Geneva, the Prime Minister was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Representatives of Swiss Government and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich, Permanent Representative of Permanent Mission of Pakistan to WTO Geneva Dr. Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha were also present.

Special Assistant to PM Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood are accompanying the Prime Minister.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr