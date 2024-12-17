Mahira Khan breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor controversy

Mahira Khan is one of the most prominent stars in Pakistan, consistently receiving immense love and admiration from her fans.

With a career spanning over a decade in both television and film, she has never failed to live up to her audience’s expectations.

Despite facing numerous challenges in the industry, Mahira has successfully maintained her standing and secured a special place in the hearts of her supporters through her grace and professionalism.

In a recent interview with BBC Asia’s Haroon Rashid, Mahira Khan opened up about one of the most significant controversies in her career.

A few years ago, photographs of her with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor surfaced online and went viral. The pictures sparked criticism on both sides of the border, but Mahira chose to remain silent at the time.

For the first time, Mahira addressed the issue, revealing that the controversy had placed immense mental strain on her. Her personal life was deeply impacted, leading her to make the decision to remain silent and protect her son and family.

She feared the incident could jeopardize her career, but the support from the brands she collaborated with and the charitable causes she championed gave her the strength to persevere.