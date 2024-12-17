Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mahira Khan breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor controversy

Mahira Khan Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Controversy

Mahira Khan is one of the most prominent stars in Pakistan, consistently receiving immense love and admiration from her fans.

With a career spanning over a decade in both television and film, she has never failed to live up to her audience’s expectations.

Despite facing numerous challenges in the industry, Mahira has successfully maintained her standing and secured a special place in the hearts of her supporters through her grace and professionalism.

In a recent interview with BBC Asia’s Haroon Rashid, Mahira Khan opened up about one of the most significant controversies in her career.

A few years ago, photographs of her with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor surfaced online and went viral. The pictures sparked criticism on both sides of the border, but Mahira chose to remain silent at the time.

For the first time, Mahira addressed the issue, revealing that the controversy had placed immense mental strain on her. Her personal life was deeply impacted, leading her to make the decision to remain silent and protect her son and family.

She feared the incident could jeopardize her career, but the support from the brands she collaborated with and the charitable causes she championed gave her the strength to persevere.

Mahira Khan under fire over awkward ramp walk

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 17 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.6 279.30
EUR Euro 290 292.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348.5 352
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 177.75 180
BHD Bahrain Dinar 734.65 742.65
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.86 1.92
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.85 906.35
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 718.85 727.35
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.99 206.99
SEK Swedish Krona 25.04 25.34
CHF Swiss Franc 311.35 314.15
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search