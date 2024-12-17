Retired Sp Robbed Outside House In Karachi

KARACHI – A retired SP Javed Tanoli was robbed outside his own house in PECHS Society in the jurisdiction of Ferozabad Police Station.

Two armed motorcyclists fired shots and carried out the robbery, looting jewelry, cash, and mobile phones from women before fleeing the scene.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, highlighting the ongoing spree of street crimes in Ferozabad’s Tariq Road and surrounding areas.

On Monday, Ferozabad police reportedly killed two robbers in an alleged encounter, but the criminal activities continue unabated.