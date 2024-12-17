Cabinet approves amendments to Criminal Procedure Code

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Law and Justice has announced comprehensive reforms to the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

According to the statement, the federal cabinet has unanimously approved the amendments.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the proposed reforms will be presented to Parliament for debate and legislation.

The ministry stated that the Law Minister introduced these reforms to modernize the judicial framework. A committee led by the prime minister recommended the amendments, which reflect extensive consultation with bar councils, prominent lawyers, prosecutors, and judges.

The statement highlighted that the proposed reforms aim to expedite processes and ensure clarity. A new system for filing FIRs electronically has also been introduced.

Key Reforms:

Only female officers can arrest women.

Modern investigative tools, including audio and video recordings, will enhance the accuracy of evidence.

Prosecutors will have the authority to identify flaws in police reports and suspend investigations if evidence is insufficient.

New provisions aim to expedite trials and appeals with specific timelines.

The reforms also address the following:

Prosecutors can point out deficiencies in police reports.

Women, individuals under 12 or over 70, and those with physical or mental disabilities can record statements at their convenience.

Trial courts must decide cases within a year, with delays being accountable to the relevant High Court. Appellate courts must resolve appeals within six months to a year.

Innocence or discharge reports in police investigations will make the accused eligible for bail.

The Ministry of Law emphasized that these reforms will accelerate the justice process, enhance transparency, and improve accountability within law enforcement agencies.