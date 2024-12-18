Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Check Latest Gold Prices 18 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Prices in Pakistan are at Rs274,900 per tola, while price of 10 grams stands at Rs235,682 on December 18 2024 Wednesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,783 per tola, 21 Karat 247,975 and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs274,900 per 10 Grams Rs235,682

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad