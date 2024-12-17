Ogra Increases Gas Prices By Up To 25 78pc

KARACHI – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has approved an increase in gas prices for the current financial year.

According to a statement issued by OGRA, the gas price for Sui Northern has been approved to increase by 8.71%, while the gas price for Sui Southern will rise by 25.78%.

OGRA has approved setting the average gas price for Sui Northern at 1,778 rupees and 35 paisa per MMBTU.

On the other hand, the average gas price for Sui Southern has been set at 1,762 rupees and 51 paisa per MMBTU.

OGRA stated that the decision to increase gas prices has been sent to the federal government, and the final decision on the price hike will be made after the federal government’s advice.