Syed Ali Gilani: India 'conspiring to let Kashmiri leader die' during house arrest
Share
SRINAGAR – Indian authorities are not allowing people in occupied Kashmir to visit the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who is suffering from severe chest infection for the past few days.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces have been deployed in bulk outside the Hyderpora residence of the veteran leader to make it sure that no one enters the house to inquire about his health.
The Hurriyet leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said that India is conspiring to let Syed Ali Gilani die by denying him access to proper treatment.
The statements while declaring the APHC Chairman as a great and most revered leader of South Asia for his long struggle for the Kashmir cause said that his desire to be buried in the martyrs' graveyard of Srinagar has upset Indian authorities.
Meanwhile, India denied a British lawmaker, who is highly critical of policies of New Delhi about Kashmir, entry after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday.
British MP who criticised India on Article 370 ... 08:07 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
NEW DELHI - A British MP critical of the government's decisions on Kashmir claimed on Monday that she had been denied ...
Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group on Kashmir, was inhumanely treated by the Indian officials at the airport.
- Death tolls rises to nine due to mysterious gas leakage in ...01:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- UN chief lauds Pakistan's peacekeeping contributions01:17 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran directs to check electricity, gas tariff to provide relief ...12:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Fire erupts at flat of PML-N's Maryam in parliament lodges12:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Policeman guarding polio team martyred in DI Khan IED blast12:16 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa finish shooting for Quaid-e-Azam ...10:58 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
- FIR lodged against Solis Festival, company blacklisted: DC Islamabad10:56 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
- Food fest ‘Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ to kick off this weekend04:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019