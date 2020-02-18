UN Secretary General reaches Lahore
LAHORE - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Lahore on Tuesday.
According to media details, the UN Secretary General along with his delegation has reached the city on a two-day visit.
Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and other high government officials warmly received the dignitaries at the airport.
During his stay in Lahore, the UN secretary general will attend various functions and visit some historic places including Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. A dinner will also be arranged in his honour at the Shahi Qila.
He will also administer polio drops to children at Kindergarten.
Antonio Guterres will also meet students at the University of Sciences. Antonio Guterres will also visit Kartarpur.
