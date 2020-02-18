UN Secretary General reaches Lahore
Web Desk
09:08 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
UN Secretary General reaches Lahore
Share

LAHORE - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to media details, the UN Secretary General along with his delegation has reached the city on a two-day visit.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and other high government officials warmly received the dignitaries at the airport.     

During his stay in Lahore, the UN secretary general will attend various functions and visit some historic places including Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. A dinner will also be arranged in his honour at the Shahi Qila.

He will also administer polio drops to children at Kindergarten.

Antonio Guterres will also meet students at the University of Sciences. Antonio Guterres will also visit Kartarpur.

More From This Category
Hajj 2020: Banks to start receiving applications ...
09:40 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
UN Secretary General reaches Lahore
09:08 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
UN chief lauds Pakistan’s contribution while ...
08:43 AM | 18 Feb, 2020
Syed Ali Gilani: India 'conspiring to let ...
11:54 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
'Thank You': Afghan minister acknowledges ...
11:43 PM | 17 Feb, 2020
Refugee Conference: UN ready to participate in ...
11:30 PM | 17 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Food fest ‘Zaiqa, Pakistan ka’ to kick off this weekend
04:23 PM | 17 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr