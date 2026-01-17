Islamabad Weather Update: Capital to stay freezing this weekend amid westerly wave

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad and its surrounding areas are expected to remain cold with partly cloudy skies over weekend. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3°C, and similar chilly conditions are forecast to continue.

Islamabad Weather Update

Residents can expect temperatures ranging between 2°C and 4°C on Saturday, dropping slightly to 1°C to 3°C on Sunday, and rising back to 2°C to 4°C on Monday.

A weak westerly wave is influencing the northwest of the country, bringing partly cloudy weather and the possibility of light rain or snowfall in isolated areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. However, the rest of the country is expected to stay cold and dry.

Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist across Punjab, Upper Sindh, and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, potentially causing visibility issues for commuters.

Pakistan Weather Update

Cold and dry weather is dominating most regions, while hilly areas remain very cold and partly cloudy. Light rain and snowfall were recorded in isolated places of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall Recorded (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 4, Chitral 1, Pattan 1

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 1, Skardu 1

Snowfall Recorded (inches)

Skardu: Trace

Gupis: Trace

Lowest Temperatures Recorded