Mohammad Nawaz handed 3-Month Ban over ICC Anti-Doping Breach

LAHORE – Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been slapped with 3-month suspension for breaching ICC Anti-Doping Code.

The 32-year-old was subjected to an anti-doping test on 7 February 2026 after Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The test returned a positive result for a prohibited substance.

Nawaz said that the substance had been consumed outside of competition and in a non-competitive setting, insisting that it was not intended to enhance his on-field performance.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC), the suspension was backdated to 1 May 2026, when Nawaz voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension. Under the ICC Anti-Doping Code, athletes who promptly admit violations and participate in an approved rehabilitation program may receive a reduced sanction.

As Nawaz has already served two and a half months of provisional suspension, he will not face any further period on the sidelines provided he successfully completes the rehabilitation program.

However, the consequences extend beyond the suspension itself. The ICC has ruled that all of Mohammad Nawaz’s cricketing results recorded between 7 February and 1 May 2026 have been disqualified, erasing his performances during that period from the official record.

The development marks a significant setback for the experienced Pakistan all-rounder, whose admission has brought an end to the disciplinary proceedings while placing renewed focus on anti-doping compliance in international cricket.