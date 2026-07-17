Pakistan receives first-ever shipment of over 2,000 electric vehicles at Karachi Port

KARACHI – Pakistan has received its first-ever roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipment carrying more than 2,000 electric vehicles (EVs), marking a significant milestone in the country’s maritime and trade history.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the MV Grande Shanghai successfully docked at Karachi Port, delivering the largest-ever consignment of electric vehicles imported through the RoRo shipping system.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry described the arrival as a historic achievement for Pakistan’s maritime trade, saying the import of electric vehicles via a RoRo vessel represents a major step forward for the country’s shipping and logistics sector.

He added that the first RoRo EV shipment at Karachi Port reflects the adoption of modern port operations and is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s trade activities by improving efficiency and expanding cargo-handling capabilities.

RoRo vessels are specifically designed to allow vehicles to be driven directly on and off the ship, reducing loading and unloading time, enhancing operational efficiency, and lowering logistics costs.