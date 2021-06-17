Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack near Turbat airport

10:52 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack near Turbat airport
RAWALPINDI - A soldier was martyred after terrorists targeted Army troops near Turbat using small arms on Thursday, said military’s media wing.

The ISPR said that cowardly act by the miscreants claimed life of a brave soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, District Chakwal.

A large scale area sanitization operation by FC Balochistan south to hunt the terrorists has been launched.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti state forces cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

On June 14, Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion occurred at the Marget-Quetta road.

"Terrorists targeted the Frontier Corps troops, employed for the security of the Marget Mines on the Marget-Quetta road using improvised explosive device," said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The FC troops who embraced martyrdom include’

Subedar Sardar All Khan, a resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, District Lakki Marwat.

Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak 272 EB, District Vehari.

Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, District DI Khan.

Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, District Neelum.

