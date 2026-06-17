BankIslami, Al-Hilal Shariah Advisors sign technical services agreement for Shariah-compliant equity screening support

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, has entered a Technical Services Agreement with Al-Hilal Shariah Advisors for the provision of specialized equity screening and data analytics services.

Under this agreement, Al-Hilal Shariah Advisors will provide technical support for screening and monitoring of listed equities at the Pakistan Stock Exchange against pre-defined Shariah screening parameters approved by BankIslami’s Shariah Board. This collaboration will enable timely identification of listed equities transitioning towards Shariah compliance. The incorporation of data-driven insights will strengthen Shariah governance and enhance transparency.

The partnership was formally marked at a signing ceremony at BankIslami’s headquarters in Karachi, attended by Imran H Shaikh, Dy Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami, Faraz Younus Bandukda, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Hilal Shariah Advisors, along with other senior representatives from both organizations.

“This collaboration is a reflection of BankIslami’s commitment to enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness by leveraging specialized technical expertise where available,” Rizwan Ata, CEO and President of BankIslami, said on the occasion. “It also highlights the importance of incorporating data-driven insights to support the development of Shariah-compliant capital market activities in Pakistan.”

This agreement reflects BankIslami’s commitment to strengthening Shariah governance through reliable and up-to-date compliance monitoring.