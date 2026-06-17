Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Gram Gold, Silver Prices – 16 June 2026 (Copy)

Per Tola Gold prices remained steady in Pakistan as the rate stood at Rs455,136 in the local market on Wednesday. The stability comes just a day after another major spike.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs455,136
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs389,60
|Gold Per Ounce
|$4,327
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs7,509
For 10-gram category, prices recorded no change, with new rate settling at Rs389,600. Internationally, gold prices also continued their relentless rise, gaining $108 per ounce to hit $4,327.
The global uncertainty and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets are continuing to fuel the precious metal’s record-breaking rally.
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded no change in Pakistan, standing at Rs7,509 per tola.