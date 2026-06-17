Iran may get $300 billion in private investment as part of deal with US

A proposed agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to include the creation of a $300 billion private investment fund aimed at supporting economic projects in Iran as both sides reached an agreement to end war.

Reports said the fund is expected to become operational after a final agreement is signed between the two countries.

They indicated that more than half of the financial commitments for the initiative have already been secured. Investment is expected to come from companies based in the United States, Gulf countries, Asia and Africa, while no government funding will be included in the fund.

The reports also stated that the investment initiative will be separate from Iran’s frozen assets, which are also expected to be restored under the broader process.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a signing ceremony for a proposed memorandum between the United States and Iran will take place on Friday at the Bürgenstock Resort in central Switzerland. The location, situated near Lake Lucerne, was selected because of its security and privacy features, making it suitable for high-level diplomatic discussions.

According to the information provided, the venue was proposed through consultations involving mediators from Pakistan and Qatar as well as representatives of both countries.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is expected to lead the Iranian delegation, while reports suggest that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will head the American delegation.

Officials have emphasized that the memorandum will not represent a final agreement. Instead, it is expected to launch a broader phase of negotiations focused on reducing tensions, establishing a framework for continued dialogue, and working toward a long-term settlement of outstanding issues between the two countries.