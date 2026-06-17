Messi hat-trick powers Argentina past Algeria, equals World Cup scoring record

Lionel Messi delivered a record-breaking performance as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 in a FIFA World Cup match, scoring a memorable hat-trick and matching one of the tournament’s long-standing scoring records.

The Argentine captain found the net three times, striking in the 17th, 60th and 76th minutes to secure a dominant win for his side.

His performance helped Argentina control the match from start to finish, while Algeria failed to register a goal.

According to FIFA records, this was the first time Messi scored a hat-trick in a World Cup, marking a major milestone in his international career.

The 38-year-old also became the oldest player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick, achieving the feat at 38 years and 357 days of age.

In addition to the hat-trick, Messi equaled the World Cup’s all-time scoring record of 16 goals, previously held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose. The achievement places him at the top of the tournament’s goal-scoring charts alongside the former German striker.

Messi’s goals came at key moments in the match, with his first opening the scoring in the 17th minute, followed by a second in the 60th minute, and a third in the 76th minute to complete the hat-trick.

The result gave Argentina a comfortable victory, while Algeria were unable to break through the Argentine defense or respond on the scoreboard, finishing the match without a goal.