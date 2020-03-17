Zulfi Bukhari denies role in cross-border movement of pilgrims at Taftan
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Tuesday denied his role in allowing the pilgrims, who had recently return from Iran via Taftan Border, to enter into Pakistan.
Rubbishing news regarding his alleged influence over the Balochistan government during cross-border movement of pilgrims, Zulfi said he or any other leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not influenced any institution to give permission to anyone for entering Pakistan through Taftan border.
“To all the ‘so called’ journos that are lying based on their personal agendas: no influence was used by me or any other PTI leader – which isn’t even under federal control,” the special assistant said in a series of tweets.
Zulfi categorically rejected the rumours, claiming that he had a conversation with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal in that regard.
He urged the media to play a leading role in creating awareness against the coronavirus. “There’s a time & place for yellow journalism antics & this isn’t one,” he said.
