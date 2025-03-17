Woman drug dealer dies after jumping from fourth floor to avoid arrest in Karachi

KARACHI – An alleged woman drug dealer and drug addict was killed after she jumped from the fourth floor during a raid in fear of being arrested.

Police said the rate was conducted in the Defense Phase 6, Khayaban-e-Muslim Commercial area when the suspect jumped from the residential building and suffered serious injuries.She later died during treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

The police stated that the deceased woman was both a drug addict and a drug dealer. She used to facilitate people in consuming drugs at her apartment.

The police stated that they had arrested a drug dealer named Obaid from a residential building near Sea View, and based on his information, they conducted a raid at the woman’s flat with a lady searcher. However, instead of opening the door, the woman jumped from the window of her flat.

According to the police, ice (crystal meth) and equipment used for drug consumption were also recovered from the woman’s flat.

The Karachi police have intensified operation against drug peddlers across the port city as the government officials have been reiterating their commitment to eradicate the menace.

They have also called for action against those who are involved in selling drugs to students at colleges and universities.