Pakistan urges US to address Palestine crisis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments particularly deteriorating situation in Palestine.

The foreign minister apprised Secretary Blinken of Pakistani people’s deep concern and anguish on the worsening humanitarian situation in the Israeli Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He also underscored the importance of US role in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, enhanced regional connectivity and common vision for a peaceful South Asia.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the salience of transformed Pakistan (Naya Pakistan), with its shifting focus on geo-economics.

He underscored that this vision rested on three central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

Spoke with @SecBlinken on Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism & the progress made in strengthening anti-terrorist financing & anti-money laundering regimes along with our commitment to continue to do so. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 16, 2021

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace process while underscoring that achieving peaceful political solution in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as the key international and regional stakeholders.

Underscoring the importance of responsible withdrawal, the foreign minister stressed that reduction in violence, permanent ceasefire, and seizing this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was indispensible.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the progress made in strengthening the anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. He reaffirmed the resolve to continue efforts in this regard.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing the two countries’ shared bilateral and regional interests.