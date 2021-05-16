FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unflinching support to Palestinians at OIC meeting
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching support for the rights of Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle.
Speaking at the virtual Executive Committee of OIC, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque.
Qureshi while slamming the Israeli authorities said ‘Support for the Palestine cause has been a defining principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy since our inception. Our founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah was unrelenting in upholding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
Adding that, ‘there are no words strong enough to condemn the systematic and barbaric crimes against the Palestinians. At this somber juncture, we reaffirm our unflinching solidarity with the government and people of Palestine.
OIC Group at UN adopts Pakistan' statement in ... 05:33 PM | 13 May, 2021
NEW YORK – The OIC Group at the United Nations has unanimously adopted a Pakistan-proposed statement that ...
As a member of the Executive Committee and the next Chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan remains ready to join hands with the other OIC Member States in any move to stop the ongoing bloodshed, and restore human dignity and human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, Qureshi concluded.
WATCH - Palestinian family escape unharmed while ... 12:48 PM | 16 May, 2021
JERUSALEM – As Israeli forces stepped up their bombardment at Gaza amid ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, a ...
- Biden phones Netanyahu, Abbas as death toll in Israeli airstrikes on ...07:54 PM | 16 May, 2021
- Cyclone Tauktae – Heavy rains kill 4, affect over 42,000 in Sri ...06:14 PM | 16 May, 2021
- US forces leave key Afghanistan military base05:22 PM | 16 May, 2021
- Cyclone TAUKTAE 'will not make landfall on Pakistan's coastal belt'04:52 PM | 16 May, 2021
-
- ‘New beginnings’ – Ghana Ali all set to tie the knot01:19 PM | 16 May, 2021
- MD Glam on why women should say no to skincare products made from ...10:01 AM | 16 May, 2021
- Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers in style10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021