Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 17 November 2021
09:06 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 17, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.3
|177.8
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|234.5
|237
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.5
|49.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.45
|46.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|127
|129
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138.5
|140.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|127
|128.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- India reopens Kartarpur Corridor today for Guru Nanak’s birth ...10:22 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan Army Chief calls for joint national response to tackle ...09:49 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan reports Covid positivity rate below 1pc for fifth ...09:27 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 November 202108:41 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Humaima Malick warns against her 'vulgarly edited pictures'
09:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ - Aamir Khan’s upcoming film postponed ...08:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Mathira spills the beans about her bitter marriage05:45 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Hira Mani gets trolled for singing at concert (VIDEO)04:19 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021