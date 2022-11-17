Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 17 2022
Web Desk
08:51 AM | 17 Nov, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 17, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 225.3 227.8
Euro EUR 242.5 245
UK Pound Sterling GBP 276.3 279
U.A.E Dirham AED 64.4 65
Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
Australian Dollar AUD 150.18 151.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.2 593.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.79 168.14
China Yuan CNY 31.44 31.69
Danish Krone DKK 30.89 31.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.31 28.66
Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 719.56 724.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.80 49.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 136.75 137.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.23 22.53
Omani Riyal OMR 576.27 580.77
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.86 61.36
Singapore Dollar SGD 161.7 163
Swedish Korona SEK 21.23 21.53
Swiss Franc CHF 234.54 236.39
Thai Bhat THB 6.23 6.33

