Weather update for Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cloudy weather and downpour in the capital during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office said a rain-wind thunderstorm, will lash twin cities during the next 12 hours as a westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country and is likely to move north/northeast during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Tuesday, the mercury dropped to 18°C in the metropolis. Humidity was recorded at around 84 percent in the city. Winds blew at 12km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 16km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded less than 20 which is Excellent.

The air quality is ideal for most individuals; enjoy your normal outdoor activities.

Met Office said dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm (light snow over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.