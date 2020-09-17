Pakistan re-elected in UN’s CPC for next three years, securing 52 votes

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has been re-elected to the Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC) by securing 52 votes out of the 54-member United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)

According to the Foreign Office, "This overwhelming support constitutes 96 percent of the total tally. Pakistan's reelection to the CPC is a resounding validation of Pakistan's meaningful engagement within the UN as well as its contributions in the areas of international economic cooperation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Committee functions as the main subsidiary organ of ECOSOC and the UN General Assembly for Planning, Programming and Coordination of the work of the UN.

The CPC is also charged with reviewing UN programmes and making recommendations to the UN Secretary General on translating legislative mandates into programmatic activities.

Pakistan has been a member of this 34-member Committee since 1973, and with its latest reelection, would serve on it from 2021 to 2023 for another three-years.