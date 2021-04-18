Unknown persons booked for disrespecting 'King Priest' at Mohenjo-Daro
LARKANA – A case was registered against unknown persons for attempting to dishonour a statue of ‘King Priest’ at Mohenjo-Daro on Sunday.
The Sindh Culture Department spokesman said that an FIR had been registered with Airport Police Station, Larkana.
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman had vehemently condemned the disrespect for ‘King Priest’ at the Mohenjo-Daro site. He said that the statue of King Priest was the identification of Sindh’s thousand-year-old culture.
Zaman said that the Sindh government had completely failed to preserve the culture of province. He also demanded the resignation from Sindh Culture Minister over the incident.
