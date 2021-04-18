Marastyal – KPK launches mobile app to lodge complaints against price hike

PESHAWAR – The government of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has launched a mobile application for people to lodge complaints about price hike and hoarding of edibles.

Through the app Marastyal, people can now check the government rates of the basic commodities and lodge complaints if a food item is being sold at a higher price than the standard.

The consumers can locate ‘Sasta Bazars’ and utility stores in the province.

Citizens can also report about violation of Covid-19 SOPs in the markets.