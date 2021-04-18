12 security personnel taken hostage by TLP protesters recovered: Firdous
Web Desk
10:53 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
12 security personnel taken hostage by TLP protesters recovered: Firdous
Share

LAHORE — A government official in Punjab says "miscreants" armed with petrol bombs attacked the Nawankot Police Station, taking 12 policemen hostage and injuring six others on Sunday.

Firsous Ashiq Awan, who serves as an aide of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on information, said that the miscreants held the deputy superintendent of police hostage at gunpoint, along with 11 other policemen, and drove them to their markaz (comprising a mosque and madrassah) nearby.

They also stole an oil tanker carrying 50,000 litres of petrol, she added.

In the evening, she told a private TV channel that all hostages were recovered by the law-enforcers.

Meanwhile, according to the party that has been banned under anti-terror law, at least three protesters were killed and several others injured during the clash.

The Punjab government had on Saturday placed Saad Rizvi, the chief of the banned party TLP, on the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). In a notification, Punjab's home department had said his assets have been frozen, and his national identity card has been blocked — which means he cannot conduct transactions via banks, nor can he sell or purchase any property.

More From This Category
PTI minister tells why PM Imran can’t expel ...
11:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Marastyal – KPK launches mobile app to lodge ...
08:38 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Unknown persons booked for disrespecting 'King ...
08:04 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures – It's World ...
06:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
PM Imran visits site of Shaukat Khanum Cancer ...
05:25 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Pakistan's interior minister rules out talks with ...
04:56 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts by reciting Naat
07:23 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr