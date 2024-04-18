Govt increases BISP payment from Rs9,000 to Rs10,500

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has recently announced a significant boost in its assistance payments, bringing much-needed relief to beneficiaries, particularly those dependent on the Benazir Kafalat program.
Previously fixed at Rs9000, the assistance installment has now been increased to Rs10500, demonstrating the program’s dedication to aiding vulnerable communities during these difficult times.
This augmentation underscores the government’s proactive stance in addressing the financial requirements of its citizens amidst economic instability.
To access this augmented assistance, eligible individuals are reminded to ensure that their registration and documentation are up to date.
The registration procedure necessitates essential documents such as a verified National Identity Card from NADRA, a registered mobile SIM, copies of children’s B-Forms, CNIC copies of household members, and pertinent financial documents like pay slips (if employed) and household utility bills.
For those who have completed their registration, verifying eligibility is a simple process.
By visiting the 8171 portal and entering their National Identity Card number, individuals can check their eligibility status. Upon submission, they will promptly receive information regarding their eligibility status and the revised assistance amount.
Furthermore, eligible beneficiaries will receive an SMS notification confirming their eligibility status and providing guidance on the next steps to access the increased assistance. This streamlined process ensures that those in need can promptly receive the financial aid they require to meet their essential needs.
The increase in BISP payments reflects the government’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its citizens and ensuring the resilience of social safety nets during challenging periods.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
