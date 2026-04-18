Islamabad earthquake today sparks panic as strong tremors shake KP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad jolted by strong 5.5 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, as the shockwaves were felt across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on April 18, 2026.

The tremors were widely felt in several districts of KP, including Peshawar, Mardan, Chitral, Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, and Battagram, where people reported sudden and intense ground shaking.

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In northern areas, fear spread quickly as residents of Mansehra, Balakot, and the scenic Kaghan Valley also experienced strong jolts, describing alarming moments as the earth moved beneath them. Similar tremors were felt in Abbottabad and surrounding regions, while residents in Lalian, Punjab, also reported noticeable shaking.

The earthquake measured between 5.4 and 5.5 on the magnitude scale and originated at a deep level of around 199 kilometres. The epicentre was identified in the mountainous Hindu Kush region, an area known for frequent seismic activity.

Despite the widespread intensity and panic, officials have confirmed that there are currently no reports of casualties or property damage.

Authorities started assessing the situation, while district administrations across affected regions have been placed on alert to monitor any aftershocks or developing emergency conditions.