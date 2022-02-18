Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 February 2022
Web Desk
10:16 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 February 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,680 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs.  98,706 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,132.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Karachi PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Islamabad PKR 125,650 PKR 1,540
Peshawar PKR 125,700 PKR 1,540
Quetta PKR 125,750 PKR 1,540
Sialkot PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Attock PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Gujranwala PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Jehlum PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Multan PKR 125,740 PKR 1,540
Bahawalpur PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Gujrat PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Nawabshah PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Chakwal PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Hyderabad PKR 125,750 PKR 1,540
Nowshehra PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Sargodha PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Faisalabad PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540
Mirpur PKR 125,600 PKR 1,540

