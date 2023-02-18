Search

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you are advised to strike some balance between work and personal life. The time suggests you take a short pause from the chorus of modern life and give your mind, body, and soul relaxation. 

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, it is a good way to reflect on one’s efforts and do a course correction at the right point in time. The day also reminds you complete all tasks. Be vigilant and alert.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may experience unexpected hindrances in the journey of life, and they will make you wonder why you are going through such a situation. The day  suggests that you should be careful on online transactions and clicking on unwanted links. Be sensible and matured.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may receive some surprises and gifts from your life’s friends. The day also suggests that you would plan for a short drive and will strive to complete it as well. You should make sure to complete everything assigned before going with fun plans.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you keep aside your fear and focus on the present time with full force and power. The worry and fear of the future are impacting your present both in your personal and professional life. Be brave and bold.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you don’t worry  much about family. Also, it is advisable to be cautious with words, especially tones, while speaking, as some may misunderstand your tone and words, and as a result, you will be left with unwanted worries in life. 

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, your feelings of love is the biggest love for you and your partner. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Pay attention to all friends who have been ignored by you.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you will find yourself in chaotic conditions. Youmay make a note of every pending thing and should make sure nothing gets missed out. It’s better to keep functioning better and effectively. Be active and vigilant.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you will find yourself in chaotic conditions. Youneed to make a note of every pending thing and should make sure nothing gets missed out. Your efforts will incite you to keep functioning better and effectively. Be honest and bold.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you shouldn't be extremely critical of yourself, as everyone deserves to spend on self-care. Be cautious about the same and plan your finances better for the future. It is not a bad idea to discuss finance with an expert and follow the guidelines, as it will help you be more focused and worry-free from unwanted stress.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you will be in a mood to deliver things which will impact your overall quality and reputation. Double-check everything before leaving for something big or greatest lover.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, you should enjoy the current moment with your friends and family. You deserve to satisfy your taste buds after hard work and zeal displayed during the week. Be cautious in playing non-serious, as it may hurt someone's emotions and sentiments. You may feel obliged for all friends timely monetary needs.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,190

