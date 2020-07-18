Indian troops kill 3 more Kashmiri youth in IOK, toll rises to 7 since Thursday
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
Indian troops kill 3 more Kashmiri youth in IOK, toll rises to 7 since Thursday
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district today (Saturday), raising the number of the youth martyred in the territory to seven since Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora of Shopian district.

The operation was continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, the troops martyred three youth during a similar operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of Kulgam district, yesterday (Friday).

One more youth was killed by the troops during a military operation in Keran area of Kupwara district on Thursday.

More From This Category
Two Afghan goods trucks enter India through Wagah ...
10:39 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
Oil Tankers call off strike after talks with ...
10:16 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC ...
11:03 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
RAW-linked terrorists from group that attacked ...
09:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
Kashmiris to observe Accession to Pakistan Day on ...
09:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
LDA to establish 'Entertainment Park' in Johar ...
07:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'King of Ghazal' remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
08:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr