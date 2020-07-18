RAW-linked terrorists from group that attacked PSX arrested in Karachi
Web Desk
09:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
RAW-linked terrorists from group that attacked PSX arrested in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Police in southeastern Pakistan have arrested six terrorists in Western Zone of the Sindh capital city, police said on Saturday.

SSP West Fida Hussain Janwari said the arrested suspects belonging to outlawed Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) that was behind the attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building.

“The outlawed organisation is running its activities from Afghan soil and is also involved in attacking security forces in Balochistan,” said the officer as he presented the alleged terrorists before media at his office in Karachi.

The culprits wanted to target key installations in the city, the SSP said, adding that they recovered heavy ammunition from the terrorists including hand-grenade and other explosive material.

“We arrested the culprits yesterday and they have admitted RAW’s support for their organisation,” SSP Janwari said. He went on to say that the Indian spy agency is providing training and logistics and monetary support to the outlawed group.

“We have worked jointly with the security agencies to track the perpetrators of the PSX attack and it emerged that those who attacked the building were trained by the Indian security agency,” said Janwari.

Earlier this week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had detained a key operative of a sleeper cell of Indian prime intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Karachi.

The accused, identified as Zafar, had received terror-related training from the Mehmood Siddique group in New Delhi, India.

More From This Category
Two Afghan goods trucks enter India through Wagah ...
10:39 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
Oil Tankers call off strike after talks with ...
10:16 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC ...
11:03 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
RAW-linked terrorists from group that attacked ...
09:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
Global coronavirus death toll hits 600,000
10:27 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
Kashmiris to observe Accession to Pakistan Day on ...
09:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'King of Ghazal' remembered on 93rd birth anniversary
08:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr