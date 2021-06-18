Balochistan cabinet approves Budget 2021-22
Web Desk
11:01 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
Balochistan cabinet approves Budget 2021-22
Share

QUETTA – The Balochistan cabinet has approved the provincial development, non-development budget for fiscal year 2021-22 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit briefed the meeting about the proposed Annual Development Program.

Finance Secretary Pasand Khan Buledi gave detailed briefing to the cabinet about budget estimate, revenue and expenditure and financial discipline.

The cabinet meeting also appreciated the departments concerned for preparation of a balanced budget under the vision of the chief minister and congratulated the performances of P&D and Finance Department regarding the budget.

The chief minister said the preparation of the budget was made through consultation of all colleagues and a people-friendly budget is being passed in the Balochistan Assembly.

More From This Category
Afghan NSA’s anti-Pakistan rant tantamount to ...
08:01 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Mufti Azizur Rehman – Police hunt for ...
07:40 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Budget 2021-22: KPK allocates Rs142 billion for ...
07:20 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Punjab enacts Apprenticeship Act 2021 after 60 ...
06:35 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
Balochistan's Budget 2021 delayed as opposition ...
05:19 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
KPK presents Budget 2021-22 with total outlay of ...
04:14 PM | 18 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut targets Aamir Khan amid passport renewal fiasco
06:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr