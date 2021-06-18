Balochistan cabinet approves Budget 2021-22
Share
QUETTA – The Balochistan cabinet has approved the provincial development, non-development budget for fiscal year 2021-22 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Friday.
Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit briefed the meeting about the proposed Annual Development Program.
Finance Secretary Pasand Khan Buledi gave detailed briefing to the cabinet about budget estimate, revenue and expenditure and financial discipline.
The cabinet meeting also appreciated the departments concerned for preparation of a balanced budget under the vision of the chief minister and congratulated the performances of P&D and Finance Department regarding the budget.
The chief minister said the preparation of the budget was made through consultation of all colleagues and a people-friendly budget is being passed in the Balochistan Assembly.
- Afghan NSA’s anti-Pakistan rant tantamount to reverse peace ...08:01 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Mufti Azizur Rehman – Police hunt for 70-year-old cleric amid calls ...07:40 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Budget 2021-22: KPK allocates Rs142 billion for health07:20 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for the second time since ceasefire07:04 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- US agrees to give Turkey full control of Kabul airport's security06:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying English summer05:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Lovebirds Nimra and Asad give major holiday goals with latest clicks03:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- Take a tour of Meesha Shafi's Canadian bungaloft04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021