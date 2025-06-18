Fire engulfs Karachi’s Millennium Mall; cooling operation underway

KARACHI – The fire that started at Millennium Mall in Karachi raged through the early hours of the day but was controlled but the inferno damaged parts of the building.

Reports said fire broke out at Millennium Mall and caused damage to multiple shops and parts of the building. The fire started around 4:30 am, when the mall was closed and unoccupied. Rescue and firefighting squads rushed tothe site and managed to control the blaze before it could spread further.

BREAKING | Fire breaks out at Millennium Mall near Gulistan-e-Jauhar, rescue work underway. #Karachi #TOKAlert pic.twitter.com/m4R3sM1gfa — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) June 17, 2025

No casualties or injuries were reported, as the premises were empty at the time of the incident. However, several commercial outlets and portions of the mall’s infrastructure are believed to have suffered damage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. Further assessments are underway to determine the extent of the losses. Eyewitnesses and local shopkeepers expressed concern over the safety of the structure and the financial impact on businesses.

Officials have assured that a detailed inquiry will be conducted, and necessary safety measures will be reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future.