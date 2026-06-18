Toyota Land Cruiser gets more Expensive as Budget 2026-27 adds Rs5Million in Excise Duty

KARACHI – Toyota flagship off-roader Land Cruiser still remained among top choices in SUV category, being a symbol of prestige, and influence, commonly used by VVIPs, businessmen, and motorheads. But owning LC300 ZX could soon become even more expensive, as the proposed Budget 2026-27 introduces a new tax structure that is set to add nearly Rs5 million to its import cost.

The latest tax proposals appear to offer breathing space to SUV importers, as Bill proposes slashing Regulatory Duty (RD) on imported vehicles from 50% to 20%, while Additional Customs Duty (ACD) is set to come down to four percent.

Those numbers may sound like green light for cheaper vehicle clearances, but a new levy changes entire equation, as government proposed 41% Special Excise Duty (SED) on imported vehicles. If you are also planning to get your hands on Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 ZX, you could end up paying around Rs5Millon more in taxes despite duty reductions.

Under the proposed framework, Regulatory Duty comes down from 50% to 20% while additional Customs Duty falls from 6% to 4%. As Federal Excise Duty remains unchanged at 40%, a new 41% Special Excise Duty is introduced. While the reductions may initially look substantial, they are completely overshadowed by the newly imposed SED.

Market insiders claimed total duties and taxes payable on imported 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 ZX to increase from Rs33 million to around R38 Million with additional taxes of Rs5000000.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes with comfort, advanced technology, and world-class off-road capability, it is widely regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious SUVs.

Powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine producing 409 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque, the LC300 ZX is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Toyota’s full-time four-wheel-drive system. Despite its large size, the SUV delivers strong performance both on highways and challenging terrain.

In Pakistan, LC300 ZX price remained around Rs90-95 million, while imported units can range from approximately Rs60 million to over Rs90 million depending on model year, specifications, and condition.