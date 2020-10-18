Afghanistan’s Hekmatyar arrives in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD –The leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar along with a delegation is arriving Islamabad on Monday on three-day visit to Pakistan.

According to the country’s Foreign Office, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as meet with the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

He will also deliver a talk at a policy think-tank and interact with the media in the federal capital.

The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will provide an opportunity for exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction, the FO added.