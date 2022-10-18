Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 October 2022
Web Desk
08:29 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 October 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,900 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,600 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,490.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Karachi PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Islamabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Peshawar PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Quetta PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Sialkot PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Attock PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Gujranwala PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Jehlum PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Multan PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Bahawalpur PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Gujrat PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Nawabshah PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Chakwal PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Hyderabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Nowshehra PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Sargodha PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Faisalabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542
Mirpur PKR 136,900 PKR 1,542

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 October 2022
08:40 AM | 17 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 October ...
08:59 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 October 2022
08:19 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 October 2022
08:14 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 October 2022
08:25 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 October ...
08:17 AM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anmol Baloch’s bold pictures from vacation go viral
11:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr