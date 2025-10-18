Trump claims Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict is ‘Piece of Cake’ for him to handle

WASHINGTON – As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan, and Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump said the ongoing conflict between neighbours would be “an easy one” for him to resolve, bragging about his record of preventing global wars and saving lives.

Speaking at a presser with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, Trump said, “This is pretty much the last one,” adding that while he’s busy running the US, he loves stepping in to solve wars.

He takes credit for saving millions and millions of lives and predicted he would succeed in this latest conflict as well. He also pointed to his previous intervention in the tense Pakistan-India standoff, calling it a dangerous situation involving two nuclear powers — a crisis he said he defused.

He mentioned resolving multiple global conflicts, including Gaza and Pakistan-India, even though none were directly related to America.

Trump also revealed he is closely monitoring rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and planned to tackle the issue after his Middle East trip, calling himself “good at solving wars.”

His comments came as Pakistan and Afghanistan extended a temporary truce while preparing for talks in Doha, leaving the world wondering if Trump might once again step in.