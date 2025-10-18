Dozens of ‘Khawarij’ killed in Pakistan’s strikes on TTP’s Gul Bahadur group in Afghanistan

KABUL – Pakistan’s military unleashed precision airstrikes deep inside Afghan border territory, targeting Gul Bahadur faction of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), despite reports of extension in ceasefire.

As per reports in international media, these deadly strikes were confirmed by senior Pakistani security official and acknowledged by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. The operation came hours after fragile two-day truce.

Afghan Taliban regime says that Pakistan had conducted precision strikes on a house in Paktika — Comes in the backdrop of continued terrorist attacks from Afghan soil into Pakistan — In the past 4 days, 104 terrorists have been killed at the Pakistan Afghanistan border. https://t.co/JgNDHBxUCk — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) October 17, 2025

Pakistan decided to take out hardcore militants after suicide bombing and gun assault ripped through Pakistani military camp in Waziristan, killing seven FC troops. TTP claimed responsibility, boasting of attack that nearly breached a key security installation. Pakistani troops fought back fiercely, preventing the attackers from storming the main base and killing four militants in the ensuing gun battle.

Besides these strikes, Pakistan Army eliminated 34 terrorists in counterinsurgency operations across North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu.

On the other hand, Afghan Taliban denounced these attacks, accusing Pakistan of violating ceasefire and bombing three locations in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif delivered a blistering statement, accusing Kabul of acting as “a proxy of India” and “plotting against Pakistan.” In a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter), Asif declared that Pakistan would no longer pursue diplomatic niceties with the Taliban regime.

At heart of escalating conflict lies a long-standing accusation: Pakistan insists that Afghanistan is harbouring TTP militants who use Afghan soil to launch attacks across the border. Kabul has repeatedly denied the claim, insisting it does not support militant activity against Pakistan.

Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan reiterated that Pakistan has “repeatedly shared its concerns” with Kabul about militant safe havens and now expects verifiable action from the Taliban regime to dismantle them.