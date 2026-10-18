FACT CHECK: Did US Navy operate from Pakistani territory against Iran?

ISLAMABAD – A new controversy erupted over explosive claims that the US Navy is operating against Iran from Pakistani territory with alleged approval from Pakistan’s military leadership.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting however, rejected the allegations, calling them “fabricated propaganda” aimed at spreading confusion, misinformation and chaos.

FactCheckerMoIB shared a tweet, dismissing claims circulated by account saying @MerruX, alleging that Pakistan had allowed the United States to use its territory for naval operations against Iran. The ministry said the allegations were baseless and urged serious observers not to give credence to what it described as propaganda.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 | 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 ◼️ Fabricated propaganda by a North America based account and questingly proliferated further, that the US Navy is somehow operating from Pakistani territory against Iran, with alleged Pakistani approval, is baseless and part of wider agenda of sowing confusion, misperceptions and chaos. ◼️ Such social media posts actually deserve no attention by any serious minded observer and need to be categorised and treated as propaganda only. 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝 — Fact Checker MoIB (@FactCheckerMoIB) October 17, 2026

Despite the allegations gaining traction online, no credible evidence has been identified in the material presented to substantiate claims that US naval forces are launching operations against Iran from Pakistani territory or territorial waters.

No independently verified satellite imagery, publicly available operational data, or credible official confirmation from US Central Command (CENTCOM) or Pakistan’s military authorities has been cited to establish the alleged arrangement.

The allegations comes amid reported US–Iran tensions centred on Hormuz with fake accounts pushing propaganda of naval deployments, maritime security and regional military activity, saying neighbouring countries are becoming directly involved in a conflict.

Developments along the Pakistan–Iran border have also drawn attention. Reports cited in the circulating narrative refer to temporary suspensions of commercial activity at the Gabd–Rimdan and Taftan crossings on October 16–17, reportedly linked to security concerns, anti-smuggling measures and border-management issues.

Such restrictions, even if confirmed, would not independently demonstrate that Pakistan was facilitating US military operations. Commercial border management and military authorisation are separate matters and must not be conflated without evidence.

The latest controversy recalls similar claims circulated in January 2026 concerning alleged US refuelling or surveillance aircraft operating from Pakistani locations, including Dalbandin and Pasni, or using Pakistani airspace. Those allegations were reportedly rejected by Pakistani authorities, but the precise details and attribution of the earlier claims require independent verification.