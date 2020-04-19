UK announces £2.67m financial support to Pakistan to fight COVID-19
Share
ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom (UK) has announced financial support worth 2.67 million pounds to Pakistan to combat against coronavirus pandemic.
While announcing the support in video message on Saturday, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said that the support is aimed at providing medical assistance to the seriously ill and build stronger systems to detect and test for COVID-19 in Pakistan.
He said the UK will fund a 2.67 million pounds package to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help improve the preventive, testing and treatment services in 27 districts across Pakistan.
The British High Commissioner said additional one million ponds will also be provided on the rapid response of controlling locusts in affected areas in Pakistan adding that UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its friend Pakistan during difficult times.
-
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 167 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above ...11:34 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
-
- Modi-led India targeting Muslims to divert backlash over COVID-19 ...10:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- 78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App10:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
-
- Gene Deitch: Tom and Jerry animator dies at 9507:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering02:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020