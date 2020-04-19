UK announces £2.67m financial support to Pakistan to fight COVID-19
08:25 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
UK announces £2.67m financial support to Pakistan to fight COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom (UK) has announced financial support worth 2.67 million pounds to Pakistan to combat against coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing the support in video message on Saturday, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said that the support is aimed at providing medical assistance to the seriously ill and build stronger systems to detect and test for COVID-19 in Pakistan.

He said the UK will fund a 2.67 million pounds package to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help improve the preventive, testing and treatment services in 27 districts across Pakistan.

The British High Commissioner said additional one million ponds will also be provided on the rapid response of controlling locusts in affected areas in Pakistan adding that UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its friend Pakistan during difficult times.

