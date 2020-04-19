Govt launches website to assist Pakistanis stranded in COVID-19-hit countries
08:54 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
Govt launches website to assist Pakistanis stranded in COVID-19-hit countries
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government has set up a website to support and assist Pakistanis stranded in Coronavirus-hit countries.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf said visitors can get information about flight schedule by clicking on "Air Travel" button on website: www.covid.gov.pk

The website also contains government's policies and travel guidelines for overseas Pakistani community stranded in different countries.

Similarly, another website www.covid.ophrd.gov.pk has also been set up for the overseas Pakistani citizens to help fundraise in response to the COVID-19.

