Coronavirus: US, Canada extend border restrictions for 30 days
Web Desk
11:39 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
TORONTO - The United States and Canada have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the agreement is unchanged and expected that the shipments of medical supplies will continue to cross the border.

The US and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic, but that agreement was due to expire this coming week.

Nearly 200,000 people cross that border daily in normal times.

