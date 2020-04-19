Coronavirus: US, Canada extend border restrictions for 30 days
11:39 AM | 19 Apr, 2020
Share
TORONTO - The United States and Canada have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the agreement is unchanged and expected that the shipments of medical supplies will continue to cross the border.
The US and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic, but that agreement was due to expire this coming week.
Nearly 200,000 people cross that border daily in normal times.
-
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 167 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise above ...11:34 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
-
- Modi-led India targeting Muslims to divert backlash over COVID-19 ...10:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- 78,000 farmers registered through Bardana Mobile App10:32 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
-
- Gene Deitch: Tom and Jerry animator dies at 9507:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Salman Ahmad opens up about recovering02:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020